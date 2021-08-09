Qualys Enters into an Agreement to Acquire TotalCloud

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Qualys Enters into an Agreement to Acquire TotalCloud

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Technology brings a cloud-native, no-code workflow engine to the Qualys Cloud Platform

PR Newswire

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire TotalCloud, a cloud workflow management and no-code automation platform.

Upon closing, this acquisition will further strengthen Qualys' Cloud Security solution allowing customers to build user-defined workflows for custom policies and execute them on-demand for simplified security and compliance. To implement a workflow in a multi-cloud environment, users simply drag and drop componentized blocks to build any flow of actions to achieve a particular output, such as a compliance check or remediation.

"With the accelerating adoption of cloud technologies, organizations are looking for ways to simplify cloud security visibility and remediation with easy to automate workflows," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "The acquisition of TotalCloud will allow Qualys to bring visual cloud remediation workflow technology to the Qualys Cloud Platform, underscoring our continued innovation in Cloud Security."

Due to the vast number and varied behavior of the APIs involved in multi-cloud environments, it is hard for customers to build automation to control security, utilization, inventory, and remediation. The TotalCloud technology will allow Qualys customers to build cloud workflows that easily:

  • Automate day-to-day tasks from simple asset tagging to complex scenarios involving multiple cloud services and actions such as generating an alert when a virtual machine instance has a public IP address, excessive permissions and exploitable vulnerabilities.
  • Integrate existing tools such as ServiceNow, Jira and Splunk into cloud workflows to automate alerting, change management, asset tagging, analytics and more.
  • Trigger actions across various Qualys apps, such as automatically starting a vulnerability scan when a new virtual machine instance is detected.

"We are excited to welcome TotalCloud employees, including its founder Pradeep Kumar, to the Qualys family," continued Thakar.

Additional Resources

About Qualys
Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:
Jackie Dutton, Qualys
[email protected]

Qualys_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF68310&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualys-enters-into-an-agreement-to-acquire-totalcloud-301351234.html

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF68310&Transmission_Id=202108091155PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF68310&DateId=20210809
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment