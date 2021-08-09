Berkshire Hathaway's Insurance Business Continues to Outperform

Regular readers of my articles will know that I spend a lot of time analyzing the insurance business of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial). The reason why I focus so much on this part of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s conglomerate is simple. Over the past five decades, the insurance division has been the powerhouse of Berkshire. Buffett often refers to the division's "float" when describing Berkshire's financial firepower. This is the money received by the business from insurance policyholders but not yet paid out in claims. As long as the business remains profitable, i.e., annual insurance income does not exceed claims paid out, these funds are effectively free money.

Breaking down the insurance business

When one looks at Berkshire's insurance results, it immediately becomes apparent that this company does not follow the rest of the sector. When most insurance companies report quarterly income, the numbers are comprised of underwriting profits or losses and investment income. Most insurance companies don't make money on the underwriting side. Therefore, they rely on investment income to stay in the black.

Berkshire does not do this. As the company's second-quarter results release notes, "we evaluate performance of underwriting operations without any allocation of investment income or investment gains and losses." It goes on to state, "We believe that such gains and losses are not meaningful in understanding the operating results of our insurance businesses."

There are three main divisions in the conglomerate's insurance arm. These are Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group and the Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group.

GEICO mainly deals in short tail risks such as auto insurance, a high volume, relatively predictable market. The Primary Group is a selection of insurance businesses that provide everything from medical malpractice insurance coverage to specialist property coverage. Finally, the Reinsurance Group reinsures significant risks for other companies worldwide through National Indemnity and General Reinsurance.

All three of these divisions are registering strong growth. Geico's premiums earned increased 5.6% in the second quarter and 1.8% in the first six months of 2021 compared to 2020. Meanwhile, premiums written in the Primary business increased 27.1% in the first six months of 2021. In the reinsurance business, premiums written increased 13% in the first six months of 2021 compared to the prior-year period.

There are a couple of reasons why the volume of insurance business being written by these three divisions is growing at a double-digit rate.

Firstly, in the second half of 2020, business dropped, as it did in many sectors, as the pandemic forced companies to reconsider their insurance needs. As such, there are favorable comparisons with the prior-year period.

However, more importantly, insurance rates are rising substantially. Rates in the global property and casualty market have risen at a double-digit percentage annually for the past two years.

Other market sectors are also experiencing rising rates as the industry tries to offset low investment returns and the higher cost of paying out claims with higher prices.

More capital to invest

What does this mean for Berkshire? As long as the insurance division stays profitable, higher premiums should produce more "float," which provides more capital for Buffett to invest.

To put it another way, the insurance division, which has been the engine room for the conglomerate over the past five decades, is accelerating. The rest of the business is also performing strongly, suggesting that Berkshire is currently experiencing a highly favorable operating environment.

How this folds into the company's valuation and outlook is a bit more challenging to analyze. It does not seem unreasonable to suggest that the intrinsic value of the insurance business is worth significantly more today, possibly by a double-digit percentage, than it was this time last year. That's without considering the possible investment gains on the additional "float" and the performance of the rest of the business.