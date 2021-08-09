Logo
Warren Buffett Thinks Berkshire Still Looks Cheap

Based on buyback activity, Buffett still thinks Berkshire's own stock is the best investment for its cash.

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Aug 09, 2021

Summary

  • Berkshire is still buying back stock
  • The average price paid for shares in May was $286
  • These purchases suggest Buffett thinks the stock is cheap
Article's Main Image

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has continued to use Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) cash to repurchase the conglomerate's shares in the second quarter of 2021. As the legendary investor has struggled to find investment opportunities this year, he has deployed his capital in the best way possible: repurchasing Berkshire's own stock. In the first three months of this year, Buffett directed $6.6 billion worth of repurchases. In the second quarter, Berkshire spent $6 billion buying back its own stock.

Berkshire's share repurchases

While the conglomerate spent less in the second quarter than it did in the first, I wouldn't read too much into this. Shares in the conglomerate did rise significantly in the second quarter, reaching around $293 per B share. Buffett was happy to pull the trigger all the way up to $286.10 (the average price paid in May). Although, the total number of shares repurchased in May, when the stock was trading at its highest, was around 70% less than the number repurchased in April.

I have referred to Buffett himself pulling the trigger on share repurchase decisions because the company is only authorized to buy the stock when he and

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) "believe that the repurchase price is below Berkshire's intrinsic value, conservatively determined." Therefore, I do not think it is unreasonable to assume the Oracle has at least some input in deciding when to buy and sell.

Is Berkshire cheap?

What is notable is that at the time of writing, shares in Berkshire are trading for around $288. This is less than 1% below the level at which the conglomerate was repurchasing its own shares in May.

To put it another way, even though shares in Berkshire have risen nearly 26% year-to-date, one could make a strong argument that they are still undervalued based on the firm's buybacks, which Buffett himself dictates.

Another point of interest is the sheer volume of cash Berkshire is currently spending repurchasing its own shares. Based on activity over the past two quarters, if the trend continues like this for the rest of the year, the group could spend as much as $25.2 billion repurchasing shares in 2021.

Of course, there is no guarantee the company will spend this much, and with the stock slowly pushing back towards its all-time high, repurchases could slow in the second half if intrinsic value fails to grow at the same rate. However, if the company does hit this amount, compared to its market capitalization of $657 billion, it will repurchase around 4% of its market capitalization this year. If it continues at this level, it is not difficult to see how the stock could achieve double-digit annualized returns over the next few years.

If earnings from the operating businesses grow at 3%, roughly matching inflation, the stock could return 7%, assuming everything else remains equal. That seems unlikely, however. Berkshire's $300 billion-plus equity portfolio has been a significant driver on book value growth in recent years. The portfolio is full of companies that generate high returns on equity. There's no reason these equities cannot grow at a double-digit rate as we advance, especially when generating returns on equity of 20% or more.

Equity prices tend to track business performance in the long run, after all. Even if these companies only return 10% per annum, it is possible to justify a double-digit annual return rate when one adds in the extra growth from the operating business and share buybacks.

These are just back-of-the-envelope calculations and nothing but speculation at this point. Nevertheless, I believe they illustrate Berkshire's potential at current levels.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
