A Trio of High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A Trio of High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

These companies are yielding more than the S&P 500

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 09, 2021

Summary

  • Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and Sachem Capital are offering a dividend yield that more than doubles the U.S. market.
  • Wall Street sell-side analysts also recommend positive ratings for these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Dividend investors may want to consider the following stocks as they are offering much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark index's dividend yields 1.31% as of Friday.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive ratings for these stocks.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

The first company dividend investors may want to consider is Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (

JQC, Financial), a San Francisco-based asset management firm focusing on the U.S. fixed income and public equity markets.

Based on Friday's closing price of $6.55 per share, Nuveen Credit Strategies offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 12.95% and a forward dividend yield of 9.3%. The company paid a monthly dividend of 5.1 cents per common share on Aug. 2.

The company has paid dividends for approximately four years.

1424773881813651456.png

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of strong buy.

The share price has risen by 7.9% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $891.63 million and a 52-week range of $5.76 to $6.81.

1424773885181677568.png

Also, the 14-day relative strength index of 51 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The second company dividend investors may want to consider is Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (

VKI, Financial), an Atlanta-based asset management firm focusing on investments in the U.S. fixed income markets.

Based on Friday's closing price of $12.34 per share, Invesco offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.65% and a forward dividend yield of 4.73%. The last monthly payment of 2 cents per common share was made on June 11.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has paid dividends for approximately 10 years.

1424773887727620096.png

The company is paying a monthly dividend of 4.9 cents per common share, with the last distribution dated July 30 and the next one to be made on Aug. 31.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of hold.

The share price has increased by 10.11% over the past year for a market capitalization of $547.57 million and a 52-week range of $10.6 to $12.5205.

1424773889241763840.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 55 suggests this stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Sachem Capital

The third company dividend investors may want to consider is Sachem Capital Corp. (

SACH, Financial), a Branford, Connecticut-based real estate finance company focusing on loans to real estate investors who will use the money to acquire, renovate and develop residential or commercial real estate properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Based on Friday's closing price of $4.96 per share, Sachem Capital offers trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 9.62%. The last quarterly payment of 12 cents per common share was made on July 30.

Sachem Capital has paid dividends for almost four years.

1424773891833843712.png

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $6.50 per share.

The share price has risen by nearly 38% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $132.94 million and a 52-week range of $3.37 to $5.68.

1424773893347987456.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 40 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment