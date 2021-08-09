The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2021 "Seal of Distinction" Submissions for U.S. Organizations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2021 "Seal of Distinction" Submissions for U.S. Organizations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Call of Duty Endowment today begins its application process for the eighth “Seal of Distinction” Award, recognizing non-profits that demonstrate the highest levels of effectiveness, efficiency, and integrity in placing veterans into high-quality jobs.

The prestigious award for non-profits is accompanied by a $30,000 unrestricted grant, as well as provides the opportunity to apply for future funding. Due to COVID-related circumstances, there was not a 2020 submission process. The 2019 winners were: ForcesUnited, Upstate Warrior Solutions, and Goodwill of Upstate Midlands South Carolina.

To be considered, organizations must complete an online application at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surveymonkey.com%2Fr%2FCODESOD2021. Applications from U.S.-based non-profits will be accepted now through August 29, 11:59pm Pacific. Nominees for the “Seal of Distinction” must meet all of the following criteria:

  • Organization must be a charitable, non-profit, with 501(c)(3) status
  • Mission must include directly assisting unemployed and underemployed veterans to find high-quality jobs
  • Group must complete an application, provide requested documentation and be prepared to submit to verification procedures by Deloitte
  • Applicants will be assessed by metrics including the number of veterans placed in jobs, the quality of those placements, average cost-per-placement, average starting salary, six- and twelve-month retention rate, key employee background checks, and a variety of organizational and financial health indicators
  • Applicants must not be a previous "Seal of Distinction" winner

The “Seal of Distinction” is the preeminent standard of excellence in the veteran employment sector. In the last year alone, organizations supported by the Endowment placed 15,446 veterans in jobs at an average cost-per-placement of $515.

“After an unprecedented year, we are honored to bring back the Seal of Distinction for 2021,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “This year is pivotal for veteran employment and we’re looking forward to rewarding new, high-performing organizations in our space with the recognition they deserve.”

All applications will be reviewed and evaluated by the Call of Duty Endowment’s outside Board of Advisors. Semi-finalists will be independently assessed on a pro bono basis by Deloitte, and ultimately approved by the Endowment’s Grants Committee.

The Call of Duty Endowment launched the "Seal of Distinction" in August 2013. In its eighth year of operation, the program has awarded $51.8 million in grants to previous winners. With an ambitious goal of placing 100,000 veterans into high-quality jobs by 2024, the program has placed more than 85,000 veterans into full-time jobs with a 2020 average starting salary of $60,050. As a result, the Endowment has helped veterans capture more than $4.8 billion in first-year salaries and demonstrated the value of veterans in the civilian workplace to companies across the U.S. and the U.K.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210809005099r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005099/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment