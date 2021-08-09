Sprinklr Named a Leader in Social Suites Evaluation Q3, 2021 by Independent Research Firm

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it was named a leader in The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Social+Suites%2C+Q3+2021+report.

According to the evaluation,

Sprinklr competes by offering a formidable and intensely customizable unified platform. This heavyweight vendor, based in New York, presented one of the first broader visions beyond social media: to become a “customer experience management” platform and solve the chaos of using multiple point solutions across digital channels. The vendor’s execution roadmap focuses on solidifying core areas of its platform by adding to its extensive list of channels, use cases, and third-party integrations (though not with other social technology). Armed with new FedRAMP-ready status, Sprinklr is expanding its target market to include public sector organizations.

While other vendors go deep in only a few social media modules, Sprinklr delivers across all social media needs at equal depth — listening, customer service, organic publishing, and advertising — plus some secondary social products like influencer management and employee advocacy. AI “smart” features persist across the platform, from autodetecting themes to ensuring compliance against guidelines to recommending customer service responses.

In this 36-criterion evaluation of Social Suites providers, Sprinklr received the highest score possible (5 out of 5) in the following criteria: social listening, social organic publishing, social advertising, secondary social capabilities (such as employee advocacy and influencer marketing), technology integration, product vision, execution roadmap, supporting services, and revenue.

“No matter which channels they choose and which customer-facing functions they interact with, today’s consumers expect enterprises to connect the dots and deliver faster, more consistent, and more personalized experiences,” said Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr CEO & Founder. “We believe our position as a Leader reflects our dedication to helping enterprises adopt a unified platform where customer-facing teams can communicate with billions of potential customers on 30+ digital channels, understand their individual needs in real-time, and collaborate across silos to deliver human experiences. We look forward to continuing to execute on our Unified-CXM product vision that we feel is recognized in the Social Suites report.”

The report is available for download+here.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is the unified platform for all customer-facing functions. We call it unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM). We help companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel, at a once-impossible scale. Headquartered in New York City with over 2,400 employees globally, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005599/en/