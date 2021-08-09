Logo
Creatd Unveils Subscribe Feature on Vocal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- 'Subscribe' provides creators the means to build and engage an individualized community around their creations.

-- New feature allows readers to build curated feeds from their favorite creators.

-- Future 'Subscribe' update will enable Vocal+ members to collect recurring monthly payments from their fans and audience.

PR Newswire

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal, today announced the release of 'Subscribe,' a new Vocal feature providing creators the ability to create a stronger and more engaged relationship with their audience. Subscribe is easy to use and is the first of a series of product enhancements designed to foster a more personalized Vocal experience, allowing users to curate their feeds with the stories and creators they want to read most. As opposed to an algorithm-based feed, this feature embraces the value of a chronological feed, ensuring readers can consistently locate the content they have opted into, all in one place, and know they are never missing a new story from their favorite creators.

subscribe_pr.jpg

Commented Creatd's President, Justin Maury, "The team is excited to offer one of the most requested features—a "subscribe to creator" button that allows you to follow creators and see their published stories in one convenient place. This version of Subscribe is available to everyone on the platform—free and paid. We will have lots of exciting news to share on future updates that we hope will provide further value to our Vocal creators."

On the heels of Subscribe, the Company will soon be releasing a paid offering for Vocal+ members, enabling these creators to offer gated premium content to their fans and audience, along with the means to converse on-platform with them. The Subscribe capability, akin to those of Patreon and other companies in the creator sector, offers Vocal+ members a new source of recurring income. Subscribe unlocks the ability for an individual creator to build a community around their creations and monetize more directly from their individualized community. At the same time, this offering represents a new revenue stream for the Company; as with Vocal's existing Tipping feature, Creatd will receive a platform processing fee on these recurring monthly transactions.

Continued Maury, "This is a major milestone release, and part of what we see as a continuing investment focused on providing economic opportunities for creators. Arming our Vocal+ community with this new capability enables them to build custom memberships and engage directly with fans. This more direct connection enables the creator to gain a deeper understanding of what motivates their audience and which stories resonate with them most. Through that direct feedback, creators can leverage those insights to further refine their offering and value proposition to maximize subscriber growth and retention."

For more information on Subscribe, visit the Company's newly released resource article: https://vocal.media/resources/introducing-subscribe.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership.

For news and updates, subscribe to Creatd's newsletter: https://creatd.com/newsletter

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Creatd_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY69319&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-unveils-subscribe-feature-on-vocal-301351264.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY69319&Transmission_Id=202108091234PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY69319&DateId=20210809
