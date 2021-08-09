Conn's HomePlus Donates More than $80,745 in Mattresses to Houston Area Charities

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of positively impacting local non-profit organizations in key communities, Houston-based specialty retailer Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) donated more than $80,745 in Serta and Simmons mattresses to Houston Habitat for Humanity and the Montgomery County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The special donation, made through the brand's charitable arm, Conn's Cares, included 45 mattresses.

Houston Habitat for Humanity – bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope – received 17 mattresses to help families in need, from twin XL to king size, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace received 28 mattresses, ensuring every child has a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

"Conn's HomePlus believes in giving back to those who need it most, and the Conn's Cares program allows us to help Make It Happen for the community by working with these deserving organizations," said Norm Miller, Chairman and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We are proud to help support Houston Habitat for Humanity and Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the important work these organization do on behalf of the most deserving families in our own backyard."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, nearly $966,750 in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

To learn more about Conn's Cares please visit https://www.conns.com/conns-cares.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

