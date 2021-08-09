BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna+Enterprises+Inc. (CSE%3ABEV, Q%3ABVNNF, FSE%3A7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first commercial production run of #1 selling US beverage brand Keef Brands1 (“Keef”)cannabis-infused beverages for delivery to select provincial distribution boards across Canada.

As the #1 grossing cannabis beverage company in the US, Keef Brands is known internationally for its top-quality cannabis-infused beverages. Canadian consumers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Keef’s top selling Classic Sodas in Canada, generating strong interest from the provincial distribution boards in orders for the popular brand.

“This inaugural run of Keef represents a significant milestone for BevCanna,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “We’re launching in multiple Canadian markets and are excited to be including this already well-known and loved cannabis brand among our first offerings. We expect that Keef will take a leadership position within the Canadian cannabis-infused beverage space.”

Keef Brands develops, produces, and distributes an assortment of cannabis-infused lines, including Classic Sodas, in more than 1,000 licensed retailers and delivery services across seven US states and counting.

BevCanna announced a bi-lateral partnership with Keef Brands earlier this year to launch the company’s products across Canada. Through the agreement, BevCanna will also be able to leverage Keef’s extensive US manufacturing and distribution network to launch their own line of products into the US, in the event of positive federal regulatory reform.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna+Enterprises+Inc. (CSE%3ABEV, Q%3ABVNNF, FSE%3A7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure+Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef+Brands.

