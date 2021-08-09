The Joint Chiropractic is Named the Official Chiropractor for Austin Peay Athletics

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Peay State University athletics department announced an agreement with The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, as the official chiropractor of Austin Peay Athletics.

"We are honored to support the Austin Peay Governors athletic program," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Through our amateur athletic agreements, The Joint continues to demonstrate the value of chiropractic care in improving sports performance and the correlation between injury prevention. As members of the Ohio Valley Conference, we wish the Governors continued success in their sports seasons."

According to the American Chiropractic Association, chiropractic care has gained wide use among professional and amateur sports teams across the country. In fact, experts estimate that 90 percent of all world-class athletes use chiropractic care to prevent injuries and increase their performance potential1. With a variety of research stating that chiropractic supports overall wellness and advancing preventive care, it's remarkable that all National Football League (NFL) teams rely on Doctors of Chiropractic in varying capacities, and 77 percent of athletic trainers have referred players to a chiropractor for evaluation or treatment2.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

There are 23 The Joint Chiropractic clinics located in Tennessee, including the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, in Sango Square, in Clarksville.

"We're excited to have The Joint Chiropractor join the Austin Peay Athletics family," said Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. "It is always beneficial to add partners who share our vision for improving our student-athletes' well-being and who have a positive impact in our community."

About Austin Peay Athletics

Austin Peay Athletics is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference and is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision member. Austin Peay Athletics provides opportunities for its more than 300 student-athletes to pursue excellence in all aspects of their intercollegiate athletics experience: leadership and professional development, personal growth and wellness, and community outreach.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices. This clinic is owned and operated by 101 Wellness Ventures 2, PLLC and managed by JCG Ventures of Clarksville, LLC.

