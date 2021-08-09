Logo
Sinclair threatens to remove local channels from DISH customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Sinclair demands nearly a billion dollars in fees and carriage of unpopular and unrelated programming

- Broadcaster prioritizes greed, uses customers as pawns in negotiations

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, the country's third largest local channel owner, is threatening to black out DISH customers' access to 144 local channels across 86 markets nationwide. The media conglomerate is trying to use its market power to demand an unreasonable fee increase, using millions of Americans as pawns in its negotiations.

DISH_Logo.jpg

"Sinclair is demanding DISH pay nearly a billion dollars in fees for their television channels — a massive increase from what we pay for these same channels today despite declining viewership," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "Sinclair is making these outrageous demands, turning its back on its public interest obligation and putting customers in the middle of its negotiations."

Over the past couple of years, Sinclair spent billions of dollars to acquire new channels, and now they're demanding a massive increase because they want DISH customers to foot the bill. In addition, Sinclair is also demanding that DISH carry other programming that many customers don't watch.

"Sinclair is threatening to remove its channels from DISH customers if its unreasonable demands are not met," said Neylon. "This negotiating tactic is used to upset our customers and intimidate us into accepting outrageous contract terms — a tactic the channel owner uses frequently."

"There is still time to reach an agreement with Sinclair that is fair for all parties involved, especially our customers," added Neylon. "We will continue to fight on behalf of DISH customers to keep TV bills as low as possible. Despite the fact that Sinclair has walked away from the table multiple times, we stand ready to negotiate in good faith."

DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com for more information.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

favicon.png?sn=LA69530&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-threatens-to-remove-local-channels-from-dish-customers-301351374.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA69530&Transmission_Id=202108091439PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA69530&DateId=20210809
