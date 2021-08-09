Logo
Afya Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on August 26

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), hereby rectify the press release made on July 19, 2021 and announces that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on August 26 at 05:00 PM EDT.

To participate on the conference please follow the instructions below:

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fafya.zoom.us%2Fj%2F91787098699

To connect by phone:

Brasil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

United States: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 917 8709 8699

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005694/en/

