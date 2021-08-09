Logo
Tom Gayner's Top 5 2nd-Quarter Trades

Guru charges up technology exposure

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Aug 09, 2021

Summary

  • Guru's EA holding kicked to the curb.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals gets a big boost.
  • New buys into Texas Pacific Land, MACOM Technology Solutions and Marvell Technology.
Article's Main Image

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), co-CEO of Markel Corp., has revealed his portfolio for the second quarter of the year. His top trades include selling out of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA, Financial), an addition to his Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN, Financial) holding and new buys into Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL, Financial), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI, Financial) and Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL, Financial).

Gayner utilizes a value-oriented approach to find investments in promising areas where he has the best understanding and knowledge. He maintains a margin of safety on investments and upholds the idea that a business is worth the present value of future cash flows.

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, Gayner’s portfolio contained 125 stocks, with eight new holdings. It was valued at $7.90 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 1%. Top holdings include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, Financial), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN, Financial).

1424761802138439680.png

The top sectors represented are financial services (40.46%), consumer cyclical (13.65%) and industrials (12.87%).

1424768128285528064.png

Electronic Arts

After two years of consistent, small additions to his Electronic Arts (

EA, Financial) holding, Gayner sold the 126,100 shares in the second quarter. The shares sold throughout the quarter at an average price of $141.75. Overall, the sale had a -0.24% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 38.49%.

1424771483930054656.png

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC and mobile devices. The company owns a number of large franchises, including Madden, FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age and Need for Speed.

On Aug. 9, the stock was trading at $136.01 per share with a market cap of $38.83 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a fair value rating.

1424772022579351552.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 3 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue and a declining operating margin. 2020 was a standout year for the company as the pandemic drove increased gaming demand and led to the company’s highest revenue and net income in the last decade.

1424772825067147264.png

Top guru shareholders of EA (

EA, Financial) include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Primecap Management, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

The second quarter saw Gayner boost portfolio newcomer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (

REGN, Financial) by 46.81%. The guru purchased 21,300 shares that traded at an average price of $505.57 throughout the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the position has gained 24.29% since it was purchased and the addition had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio overall.

1424774695307300864.png

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including: Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer, and bispecific antibodies and antibody cocktails with other collaborators.

As of Aug. 9, the stock was trading at $613.96 per share with a market cap of $65.67 billion. The shares are trading at a modestly undervalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

1424775376873312256.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 10 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for assets growing faster than revenue and a declining gross margin. The company’s strong profitability rank is propped up by operating and net margins that excel past at least 94% of biotechnology competitors.

1424795118443024384.png

Regeneron (

REGN, Financial)’s top guru shareholders include the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Gayner.

Texas Pacific Land

The guru built a new holding in Texas Pacific Land (

TPL, Financial) during the quarter with the purchase of 4,500 shares. The shares traded at an average price of $1,566.13 during the quarter, which has landed the holding at a total estimated loss of 5.18%. Overall, the purchase had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio.

1424796618397437952.png

Texas Pacific Land is mainly engaged in sales and leases of land owned, retaining oil and gas royalties and the overall management of the land owned. It operates its business in two segments, including Land and Resource Management and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment focuses on managing its oil and gas royalty interest and surface acres located in 19 different counties. The Water Service and Operations segment includes water sourcing, produced water treatment, infrastructure development, produced water disposal and water analytics.

The stock was trading at $1,489.44 per share with a market cap of $11.49 billion on Aug. 9. A spike in share prices since the end of 2020 has landed the company at a significantly overvalued rating.

1424797999833403392.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 10 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There are four severe warning signs issued, including declining operating and gross margins and inventory building up. While cash levels declined slightly in 2020, the company’s cash-to-debt ratio of 117.05 ranks it better than 83.95% of industry competitors.

1424798754078314496.png

Gayner is Texas Pacific Land (

TPL, Financial)’s second-largest guru shareholder after Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio), and is followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio).

MACOM Technology Solutions

Gayner also established a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions (

MTSI, Financial). The guru purchased 59,000 shares that traded at an average price of $58.06 per share throughout the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 6.75% and the purchase had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio.

1424800040945307648.png

MACOM Technology Solutions is a provider of analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components and complete subsystems. Roughly a third of the company's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Taiwan and other countries across the world.

On Aug. 9, the stock was trading at $61.94 per share with a market cap of $4.26 billion. The shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating according to the GF Value Line.

1424803951861157888.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 3 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for declining revenue per share. Cash flows made a comeback in 2020 and the company brought net income back from a large loss in 2019.

1424804695318319104.png

Simons' firm, Primecap Management,

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also maintain positions in MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI, Financial).

Marvell Technology

Rounding out the guru’s top trades was another new buy that established a position in Marvell Technology. Around 69,000 shares were purchased during the quarter at an average price of $48.88. Overall, the buy had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 24.49%.

1424805764526100480.png

Marvell Technology designs integrated circuits primarily for data storage, networking and communications. Historically, the company focused on storage, where it is still a key supplier to hard-disk drive and solid-state drive makers but has strategically emphasized networking to offset declining HDD technology. It has since diversified via acquisitions and supplies chips to the networking and consumer electronic spaces. Marvell outsources its production to third-party foundries.

As of Aug. 9, the stock was trading at $60.90 per share with a market cap of $49.84 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

1424806628485615616.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 1 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for declining revenue per share.

The company has traditionally maintained a positive balance of return on invested capital versus its weighted average cost of capital, but has not been able to recover from negative returns moving into this year.

1424807219291082752.png

Marvell Technology (

MRVL, Financial) counts Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Gayner, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) as top guru shareholders.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
