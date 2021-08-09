OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Engages Certified Public Accountants DBB McKennon To Perform 2019 & 2020 Company Audits

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the engagement of DBB McKennon as the company's Certified Public Accountants to conduct the 2019 & 2020 Company Financial Audits.

As a well-established and respected "PCAOB" Certified Public Accounting firm, OPTEC management engaged the services of DBB McKennon's Rancho Bernardo, CA location, easily commutable within 30 minutes of OPTEC's new Vista, CA Headquarters. This should add ease of access to Inventory reconciliation and access to company records.

The object of the audit of financial statements is the auditor's expression of an opinion on the financial statements to ensure the content is fairly presented.

OPTEC's CEO Roger Pawson commented, "Upon completion of a satisfactory Audit for the periods 2019 & 2020, the company can be reinstated to OTC QB reporting, and thereafter upon meeting the specific criteria, apply to uplist to the Nasdaq exchange."

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

