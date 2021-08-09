Logo
ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI Physical Therapy" or the "Company") (: ATIP).

On July 26, 2021, the Company reported its second quarter 2021 financial results and revised its 2021 forecast. The price of the Company's stock plummeted following the Company's statement, and traded as low as $4.71 per share intraday. As recently as August 11, 2020, the Company issued an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) at $10.00 per share.

If you purchased shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to [email protected] or fill out this form.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT CONTACT FORM

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

