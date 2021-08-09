Logo
IDEXX Laboratories to Host Virtual Investor Day

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WESTBROOK, Maine, Aug. 9, 2021

WESTBROOK, Maine, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will host its 2021 virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:00 am to approximately 12:30 pm EDT.

The virtual investor day will include executive presentations followed by a question and answer session. Participating in the event will be members of the IDEXX senior leadership team:

  • Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Tina Hunt, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Worldwide Operations
  • Mike Lane, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Reference Laboratories and Information Technology
  • Jim Polewaczyk, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
  • Kerry Bennett, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Advanced Analytics
  • Andrea Iucci, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Companion Animal Group, Europe
  • Michael Schreck, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Veterinary Software and Services

A live webcast and accompanying slide presentations will be available at www.idexx.com/investors. An archived webcast replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at www.idexx.com/investors.

idexx_laboratories__inc__logo.jpg

About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,800 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
John Ravis
1-207-556-8155
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE69334&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-to-host-virtual-investor-day-301351393.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

