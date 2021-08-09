Dodge & Cox Comments on Incyte

Incyte

Incyte ( INCY, Financial) is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes proprietary therapeutics, largely focused on oncology. Since the Fund invested in the company over two years ago, Incyte has improved its R&D pipeline and launched three new products, which could collectively generate $1 billion in sales annually. We believe Incyte offers an attractive investment opportunity. The company’s reasonable valuation is supported by its main drug, Jakafi, which represents 83% of total revenues. And management continues to reinvest profits from the legacy product portfolio into the R&D pipeline. The team seeks to extend the Jakafi franchise beyond its patent expiry in 2027, and discover the next big drug to transform the company. Finally, Incyte could be an attractive acquisition candidate, given its growth prospects over the next decade, strong Jakafi franchise, and productive R&D organization. In addition, the company’s strong corporate governance and representation of long-term investors on the board align its interests with those of other long-term shareholders like the Fund. On June 30, Incyte was a 0.8% position in the Fund.

From Dodge & Cox Stock Fund's semi-annual 2021 commentary.