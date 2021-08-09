Jeff Auxier Comments on Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc. ( DISCA, Financial)

Discovery has had dramatic moves in stock price this quarter, mainly due to a major blow up of the hedge fund Archegos and the announcement of a merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The combined company, which should be finalized in a year, puts a current EBITDA multiple under 10x. Amazon just paid close to 40x for MGM. With lots of streaming competition, the market has been uncertain about how well Discovery and WarnerMedia will perform. However, John Malone is a major investor with an excellent track record. We have held his companies for over 20 years. We expect further consolidation in streaming with the new Warner Bros. Discovery, an attractive candidate due to their global franchise.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2021 market commentary.