Jeff Auxier Comments on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial)

Though Johnson & Johnson underperformed during the quarter, the company is seeing a boost to sales and earnings as virus-related restrictions are lifted. The second quarter saw record levels of both sales and earnings thanks in large part to previously deferred medical procedures being completed. Johnson & Johnson expects to produce up to 600 million doses of its COVID vaccine in 2021 though, unlike Pfizer and Moderna, they do not expect to make a profit on the sale of the vaccine. Management has increased their full-year guidance and now expects EPS of $9.60-$9.70 and base business sales growth of 10.5%-11.5%. Johnson & Johnson continues to invest heavily in their future growth with one of the top 10 largest pharmaceutical pipelines in the world. The company also has a solid history of returning capital to shareholders with 59 consecutive years of dividend growth.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2021 market commentary.