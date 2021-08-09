Jeff Auxier Comments on Corning

Corning Incorporated ( GLW, Financial)

Corning pared back gains after having a nice 25% runup from the start of the year. Corning makes everything from the glass that is on iPhones, to pharmaceutical vials, to their largest business segment, which is focused on 5G specialized fiber, an area of strong future growth. Their advanced fiber technology is only matched by one other competitor, YOFC, who charges more for a similar product.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management summer 2021 market commentary.