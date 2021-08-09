PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT and Sean George, chief executive officer of Invitae, will participate in the NGS Technologies panel presentation at 1:00 p.m. PT, both at Montage Laguna Beach.

The live webcasts of the fireside chat and the panel presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company website at ir.invitae.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of the fireside chat and panel presentation.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

(628) 213-3369

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-to-present-at-the-ubs-genomics-2-0-and-medtech-innovations-summit-301351402.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation