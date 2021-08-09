Aaron's Delivers Life-Changing Surprise For College-Bound Indiana Teen

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to help a longtime club member in Indiana prepare for college with a surprise donation worth $6,000.

Initially shy and reserved when he first joined the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington County 10 years ago, Caden rose to become a national "Youth of the Year" honoree and the president of his Keystone Club, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's teen development and leadership program.

To recognize his journey and accomplishments, he was selected as the first teen in the nation to receive a "personal refresh" from Aaron's, complete with a new bedroom set, desk, computer, TV, sound bar, Beats headphones, mini-fridge, gaming chair and more – a donation worth $3,000. Since he will be commuting to college from his family's apartment, Aaron's also presented him with a $3,000 transportation grant toward gas money and general maintenance.

"This gift is truly a blessing – life-changing, really," said Caden. "Honestly, if I hadn't gotten involved with the Boys & Girls Club, I don't know where I'd be, but I certainly wouldn't be the person I am today."

Aaron's donation to Caden followed a significant investment in the teen center at the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington County in 2017, when it received a $20,000 refresh as part of a three-year, $5 million agreement between Aaron's and BGCA. For each of the last seven years, Aaron's has served as the presenting sponsor of the National Keystone Conference, the annual event where thousands of teens from around the country come together to learn about leadership development and recognize the achievements of their peers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last two conferences were held virtually, with Aaron's providing critical support for the infrastructure that drove the online event.

"Caden's story is a prime example of why we believe so strongly in supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as they help our youth reach their full potential," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "It is so gratifying to see the impact our investment in the Keystone Club program has made on an individual like Caden and teens everywhere who have benefitted from the 46 teen center refreshes we have completed around the country since 2015."

In addition to Caden's surprise, Aaron's brought another infusion of new merchandise to the club in Huntington, Indiana, with a $13,00 donation highlighted by new sectionals, a computer lab, a Pac-Man arcade game and a 20-foot projection screen. This marked the first time Aaron's performed a second refresh at a teen center.

"Our corporate partners are essential to the work we do, so we are incredibly grateful to Aaron's for supporting our Keystone Clubs nationwide," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Teens are our future, so reaching them at such a transformative time in their lives can make a huge difference in building them into the leaders of tomorrow."

Since 2015, Aaron's has contributed more than $10 million to support the Keystone Club program. To learn more about the partnership between Aaron's and BGCA, please visit the "Aaron's Gives" page at Aarons.com.

About The Aaron's Company

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-delivers-life-changing-surprise-for-college-bound-indiana-teen-301351343.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.