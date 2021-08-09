Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

PR Newswire

Presentation: Thursday, August 12th at 6:30am PST/9:30am EST.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV will be presenting at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12that 6:30am PST/9:30am EST.

The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, to be held August 10th – 12th, is a virtual conference that provides investors access to public and private companies in various sectors. To register for the event, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Dan Gamble

778-873-0422

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Ron Shuttleworth

Partner

Oak Hill Financial Inc

(647)–500–7371

[email protected]

BBTV-C

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shahrzad-rafati-chairperson-and-ceo-bbtv-to-present-at-canaccord-genuitys-41st-annual-growth-conference-301351379.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.