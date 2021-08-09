Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces $3.8 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("CELZ," the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") (OTC: CELZ) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with accredited institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately $3,788,000. The definitive agreements provide for the private placement of 15% Original Issue Discount Senior Notes ("Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $4,456,000. The principal amount of the Notes will be due on February 11, 2022. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants for the purchase of 157,184,354 shares of common stock. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an initial exercise price of $0.02835 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering. The offering is expected to close on August 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The securities offered in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or applicable under state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be by means of a prospectus.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

