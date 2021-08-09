Logo
IGEN's "FamilyShield" Direct-to-Consumer Brand now available on Amazon.com

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced the availability of FamilyShield through Amazon.com, the leading e-retailer in the United States. Amazon.com has increasingly become the first website that consumers visit when they are making their buying decisions. Amazon's algorithms and website works as its own search engine and with millions of active customers visiting their website, FamilyShield gains a large audience with American households.

American roads are a dangerous place for young drivers between the ages of 16-19 years old, with 6-8 young motorists dying each day from traffic accidents across the nation. During the last five years there were more than 9M licensed drivers aged 19 or younger driving on American roads. The average fatalities for those aged 19 or younger during this period has reached a national average of 1.5 per 10,000 young drivers.

FamilyShield was created to save young lives. Based on IGEN's Next Generation Platform, FamilyShield is designed with the patented "Driver Signature" algorithms that offer accurate measurement of a driver's behavior along with real-time alerts on speeding, crossing of location boundaries, along with providing a record of driving behavior over an extended period. Designed to be tamper proof for the adventurous teenager, FamilyShield provides peace-of-mind, security, and safety for families and their young drivers.

"Licensed drivers aged 19 or younger are the highest risk segment for fatalities and injuries as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. These statistics created the impetus for a solution - what if we could reduce these fatalities by changing the young driver's behavior? Whether it is speeding or erratic driving, we can now offer a real-time assessment of the young driver's behavior behind the wheel of the family vehicle," said Neil G. Chan, CEO of IGEN Networks Corporation.

FamilyShield is based on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Infrastructure designed for scalability, security, and performance. Now available to be purchased on Amazon.com, the FamilyShield Platform operates with a self-installed plug-n-play unit for any make or year of vehicle that is managed from a mobile app. Whether the young driver is speeding or crossing location boundaries, FamilyShield creates a record and sends notifications to family members of key events including the attempted tampering of the unit. Compatible and portable for any type of passenger vehicle, FamilyShield data is secure and private available only to designated family members. FamilyShield is available in the US for online purchases on www.amazon.com or www.familyshieldtracking.com for a one-time purchase of $129.99 including the plug-n-play unit and one year of service with no contract obligation. FamilyShield includes one year warranty on the self-installed plug-n-play unit and all related services.

For more information or online purchase of FamilyShield please visit: www.amazon.com (US website) or www.familyshieldtracking.com

About IGEN Networks Corporation
IGEN Networks Corporation creates software services for the consumer automotive and asset management industries enabling their customers to better manage their assets and protect their families.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
IGEN Networks Corporation
Email: [email protected]
Call Us: (855)912-5378

favicon.png?sn=LN69648&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igens-familyshield-direct-to-consumer-brand-now-available-on-amazoncom-301351450.html

SOURCE IGEN Networks Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN69648&Transmission_Id=202108091615PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN69648&DateId=20210809
