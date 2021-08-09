Logo
Inhibrx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

inhibrx_Logo.jpg

Financial Results

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents. As of June 30, 2021, Inhibrx had cash and cash equivalents of $125.7 million, compared to $128.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

  • R&D Expense. Research and development expenses were $17.9 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.0 million during the second quarter of 2020. This overall decrease was primarily due to the timing of work performed by Inhibrx's contract development and manufacturing organization partners for the formulation and manufacturing of certain of its therapeutic candidates, offset in part by an increase in headcount and personnel-related costs due to the continued expansion of its organization.

  • G&A Expense. General and administrative expenses were $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in personnel-related costs and other expenses associated with operating as a public company following its initial public offering in August 2020.

  • Net Loss. Net loss was $20.7 million during the second quarter of 2021, or $0.55 per share, compared to $17.9 million during the second quarter of 2020, or $0.99 per share.

About the Inhibrx sdAb Platform

Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering in the construction of therapeutic candidates that can address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology. A key tool for this effort is the Inhibrx proprietary sdAb platform, which enables the development of therapeutic candidates with attributes superior to other monoclonal antibody and fusion protein approaches. This platform allows the combination of multiple binding units in a single molecule, enabling the creation of therapeutic candidates with defined valency or multiple specificities that can achieve enhanced cell signaling or conditional activation. An additional benefit of this platform is that these optimized, multi-functional entities can be manufactured using the established processes that are commonly used to produce therapeutic proteins.

About Inhibrx, Inc.
Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Inhibrx cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Inhibrx's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: future clinical development Inhibrx's therapeutic candidates, including statements regarding expected therapeutic benefit, the timing of future clinical development and evaluations and judgments regarding Inhibrx's therapeutic candidates. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Inhibrx's business, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties regarding: the initiation, timing, progress and results of its preclinical studies and clinical trials, and its research and development programs; its ability to advance therapeutic candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; its interpretation of initial, interim or preliminary data from its clinical trials, including interpretations regarding disease control and disease response; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; the successful commercialization of its therapeutic candidates, if approved; the pricing, coverage and reimbursement of its therapeutic candidates, if approved; its ability to utilize its technology platform to generate and advance additional therapeutic candidates; the implementation of its business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; its ability to successfully manufacture therapeutic candidates for clinical trials and commercial use, if approved; its ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; the scope of protection it is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates; its ability to enter into strategic partnerships and the potential benefits of these partnerships; its estimates regarding expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing and financial performance; its expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business; and other risks described in Inhibrx's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inhibrx's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Inhibrx undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor and Media Contact:
Kelly D. Deck
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
858-795-4260

Inhibrx, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)



THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,


SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020


(unaudited)


(unaudited)

Revenue:








License fee revenue

$

918



$

3,334



$

1,781



$

4,206


Grant revenue

36



5



62



5


Total revenue

954



3,339



1,843



4,211


Operating expenses:








Research and development

17,902



18,974



34,340



35,990


General and administrative

2,853



1,532



5,862



2,999


Total operating expenses

20,755



20,506



40,202



38,989


Loss from operations

(19,801)



(17,167)



(38,359)



(34,778)


Total other income (expense)

(909)



(718)



(1,638)



(3,200)


Provision for income taxes





2




Loss on equity method investment








Net loss

$

(20,710)



$

(17,885)



$

(39,999)



$

(37,978)


Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.55)



$

(0.99)



$

(1.06)



$

(2.09)


Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

37,824



18,154



37,780



18,154


Inhibrx, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)


JUNE 30,


DECEMBER 31,


2021


2020


(unaudited)







Cash and cash equivalents

$

125,728



$

128,664


Other current assets

5,551



3,508


Non-current assets

10,608



11,568


Total assets

$

141,887



$

143,740






Debt, current and non-current

$

69,670



$

29,244


Other current liabilities

21,672



31,399


Other non-current liabilities

6,226



7,624


Total liabilities

97,568



68,267


Stockholders' equity

44,319



75,473


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

141,887



$

143,740


favicon.png?sn=LA69587&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inhibrx-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301351481.html

SOURCE Inhibrx, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA69587&Transmission_Id=202108091638PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA69587&DateId=20210809
