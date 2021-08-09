Logo
Core Alternative Capital Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Core Alternative ETF, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Altria Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Core Alternative Capital (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Core Alternative ETF, The Estee Lauder Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Altria Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Alternative Capital. As of 2021Q2, Core Alternative Capital owns 73 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Core Alternative Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/core+alternative+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Core Alternative Capital
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 62,880 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,661 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 104,600 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1152.99%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 134,298 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 62,856 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.05%
New Purchase: Core Alternative ETF (CCOR)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Core Alternative ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 240,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1152.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 104,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $161.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 62,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 101,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 63,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $173.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 50,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $73.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 102,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Core Alternative Capital reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 40.22%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Core Alternative Capital still held 25,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Core Alternative Capital reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 99.08%. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Core Alternative Capital still held 423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Core Alternative Capital reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 27.49%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Core Alternative Capital still held 40,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Core Alternative Capital reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 51.09%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Core Alternative Capital still held 269 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Core Alternative Capital. Also check out:

1. Core Alternative Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Core Alternative Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Core Alternative Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Core Alternative Capital keeps buying
