Core Alternative Capital Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Core Alternative ETF, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Altria Group Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: CCOR, EL, OGN,
- Added Positions: IYR, GLD, NEE, MSFT, JNJ, AAPL, SYY, SBUX, AMGN, WMT, LLY, SUSA, FDS, MMM, NSC, ACN, T, DG, PG, PEP, MRK, APD, BR, DEO, LHX, SO, CSCO, EMR, MCD, PAYX, WM, UNH, LMT, ABT, GPC, AFL, CME, EFA, IWM, CVX, SPY, COF, XOM, TXN, GS, ITW, INTC, ORCL, ANTM, USB, MOS, JPM, GOOGL, AMZN, GOOG, TSLA, AVGO, FB, VZ, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: KMB, MO, RTX, BX, MS, PYPL, WFC,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 62,880 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,661 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 104,600 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1152.99%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 134,298 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 62,856 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.05%
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Core Alternative ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 240,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1152.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 104,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $161.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 62,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 101,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 63,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $173.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 50,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $73.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 102,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Core Alternative Capital reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 40.22%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Core Alternative Capital still held 25,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Core Alternative Capital reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 99.08%. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Core Alternative Capital still held 423 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Core Alternative Capital reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 27.49%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Core Alternative Capital still held 40,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Core Alternative Capital reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 51.09%. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Core Alternative Capital still held 269 shares as of 2021-06-30.
