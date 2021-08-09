Logo
Aew Capital Management L P Buys Ventas Inc, Macerich Co, Global Medical REIT Inc, Sells Welltower Inc, Acadia Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Aew Capital Management L P (Current Portfolio) buys Ventas Inc, Macerich Co, Global Medical REIT Inc, Paramount Group Inc, VEREIT Inc, sells Welltower Inc, Acadia Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, American Homes 4 Rent during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aew Capital Management L P. As of 2021Q2, Aew Capital Management L P owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aew+capital+management+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,222,662 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  2. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 595,341 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
  3. Ventas Inc (VTR) - 3,099,250 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.99%
  4. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 4,656,917 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  5. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 3,807,906 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.05%
New Purchase: Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,837,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,090,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,099,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macerich Co (MAC)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Macerich Co by 101.65%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 5,115,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Paramount Group Inc by 1359.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,343,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 205.24%. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 861,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 956,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 876,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $18.97 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $21.16.

Sold Out: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57.

Reduced: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 39.8%. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.81%. Aew Capital Management L P still held 1,707,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 41.15%. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Aew Capital Management L P still held 361,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P. Also check out:

1. AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P keeps buying
