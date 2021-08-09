Aew Capital Management L P Buys Ventas Inc, Macerich Co, Global Medical REIT Inc, Sells Welltower Inc, Acadia Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc

New Purchases: GMRE, KRG,

GMRE, KRG, Added Positions: VTR, MAC, PGRE, VER, INVH, QTS, KRC, EGP, ESS, PLD, EXR, VICI, LSI, IRT, BRX, AVB, HST, SUI, ADC, ACC, TRNO, FRT, ELS, EQR, HTA, DRH, REXR,

VTR, MAC, PGRE, VER, INVH, QTS, KRC, EGP, ESS, PLD, EXR, VICI, LSI, IRT, BRX, AVB, HST, SUI, ADC, ACC, TRNO, FRT, ELS, EQR, HTA, DRH, REXR, Reduced Positions: WELL, BXP, SRC, AMH, COLD, ARE, DLR, ESRT, EQIX, SBAC, PEAK,

WELL, BXP, SRC, AMH, COLD, ARE, DLR, ESRT, EQIX, SBAC, PEAK, Sold Out: AKR, DOC,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ventas Inc, Macerich Co, Global Medical REIT Inc, Paramount Group Inc, VEREIT Inc, sells Welltower Inc, Acadia Realty Trust, Boston Properties Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, American Homes 4 Rent during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aew Capital Management L P. As of 2021Q2, Aew Capital Management L P owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,222,662 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 595,341 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 3,099,250 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.99% VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 4,656,917 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 3,807,906 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.05%

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Global Medical REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,837,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,090,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,099,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Macerich Co by 101.65%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $16.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 5,115,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Paramount Group Inc by 1359.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,343,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 205.24%. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 861,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 956,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 876,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $18.97 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $21.16.

Aew Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57.

Aew Capital Management L P reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 39.8%. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.81%. Aew Capital Management L P still held 1,707,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aew Capital Management L P reduced to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 41.15%. The sale prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $117.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Aew Capital Management L P still held 361,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.