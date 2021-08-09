Schnitzer Steel is Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Schnitzer Steel is Certified as a Great Place to Work®

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN), one of North America’s largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, establishing itself as a member of a distinguished group of companies that value employee trust, respect, pride, and camaraderie.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. It uses validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology. Just 3 percent of the United States civilian workforce are currently employed by a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

“We are proud to be honored with this important recognition. Throughout our 115-year history, we have established a culture based on respect, fairness, and equal opportunity, defining excellence by innovation, employee engagement, and productivity. Our Great Place to Work Certification is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing employee experience, fostering a workplace culture of inclusion, and operating according to our core values – safety, sustainability, and integrity,” said Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to share this honor with our employees, who take pride in our essential work which operates at the intersection of metal recovery, reuse, recycling, and manufacturing and provides products and services to customers around the world. This certification speaks volumes about our efforts to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion and the future successes we can achieve together,” said Stef Murray, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

Erich Wilson, Chief Human Resources Officer, also commented, “Certification as a Great Place to Work represents a big win for our employees, our customers, and our communities alike, especially after the challenges we faced together over the past year. We are immensely proud of this achievement and plan to continue to advance our work to build a sustainable future.”

Certification Methodology & Scoring

The Great Place to Work Certification is based on analysis of confidential survey responses from the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey™. The survey assesses multiple dimensions of company culture including trust, collaboration, fairness, equity, inclusiveness, innovation, and leadership effectiveness.

Schnitzer Great Place to Work Homepage

Visit our Great Place to Work® homepage here.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210809005813r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005813/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment