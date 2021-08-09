Logo
EMBRAER S.A.: SkyWest Airlines Orders 16 New E175 Aircraft for Operation with Delta Air Lines

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Aug. 9, 2021

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer has agreed the sale of 16 new E175 jets to SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) for operation in the Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) network, adding to the 71 E175 jets SkyWest already operates for Delta. The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively with Delta under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA). The value of the contract, which will be included in Embraer's third quarter backlog, is USD 798.4 million, based on list price.

The 76-seat aircraft will be delivered in Delta's livery and will have a three-class configuration. Deliveries start in mid-2022.

President and CEO of SkyWest, Chip Childs, said, "SkyWest operates more E175s than any other carrier in the world. With these aircraft, we will have nearly 240 E175s operating with airlines in North America. This month we are proud to reach two million flight hours in the E175. Our customers love the E175, and we have great confidence in and appreciate our partnership with Embraer."

Mark Neely, VP Sales and Marketing, The Americas, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, "Our superb partnership with SkyWest continues with this new provision for Delta. The E175 is the backbone of the North American regional market, and as the industry begins to emerge from the pandemic we are seeing growing long-term demand for rightsized aircraft to deliver profitable domestic connectivity. The E175 has been a lifeline for carriers as they are perfectly suited to rebuild routes, add frequencies, and add incremental capacity to meet rebounding domestic demand."

Aircraft photos: https://embraer.imagerelay.com/ml/c99a265199534a92a5aedcd3e25823eb

Follow us on Twitter: @Embrae

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly-owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and is the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Headquarters (Brazil)
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984

North America
Alyssa Ten Eyck
[email protected]
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847

Europe, Middle East and Africa
Guy Douglas
[email protected]
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109

China
Mirage Zhong
[email protected]
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988

Asia Pacific
Nilma Missir-Boissac
[email protected]
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955

favicon.png?sn=IN69898&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-sa-skywest-airlines-orders-16-new-e175-aircraft-for-operation-with-delta-air-lines-301351544.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IN69898&Transmission_Id=202108091806PR_NEWS_USPR_____IN69898&DateId=20210809
