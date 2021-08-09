EMBRAER S.A.: SkyWest Airlines Orders 16 New E175 Aircraft for Operation with Delta Air Lines

PR Newswire

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer has agreed the sale of 16 new E175 jets to SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) for operation in the Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) network, adding to the 71 E175 jets SkyWest already operates for Delta. The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively with Delta under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA). The value of the contract, which will be included in Embraer's third quarter backlog, is USD 798.4 million, based on list price.

The 76-seat aircraft will be delivered in Delta's livery and will have a three-class configuration. Deliveries start in mid-2022.

President and CEO of SkyWest, Chip Childs, said, "SkyWest operates more E175s than any other carrier in the world. With these aircraft, we will have nearly 240 E175s operating with airlines in North America. This month we are proud to reach two million flight hours in the E175. Our customers love the E175, and we have great confidence in and appreciate our partnership with Embraer."

Mark Neely, VP Sales and Marketing, The Americas, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, "Our superb partnership with SkyWest continues with this new provision for Delta. The E175 is the backbone of the North American regional market, and as the industry begins to emerge from the pandemic we are seeing growing long-term demand for rightsized aircraft to deliver profitable domestic connectivity. The E175 has been a lifeline for carriers as they are perfectly suited to rebuild routes, add frequencies, and add incremental capacity to meet rebounding domestic demand."

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly-owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and is the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

