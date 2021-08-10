Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today welcomed a group of Colorado officials, including Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, to its Westminster, Colo., headquarters.

Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis to Maxar's Westminster, Colo., headquarters. Image credit: Maxar.

Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky hosted the visit, which included remarks from the governor and demonstrations of the company’s space and intelligence capabilities. The state officials saw a robotic arm based on technology similar to the Maxar robotics that have flown on six NASA Mars rovers and landers, and the company’s SecureWatch platform that provides on-demand access to the company’s industry-leading commercial satellite imagery and analytic tools.

“Maxar exemplifies the spirit of innovation that Colorado is known for across the solar system,” said Gov. Polis. “We are proud of the work they are doing to help protect our nation, return U.S. astronauts to the moon and advance the exploration of space. Navigating through the pandemic these past 18 months has been no easy task, and the team at Maxar has shown tremendous resilience and grit to continue its critical missions as we continue to power the Colorado comeback.”

“It was an honor to host Governor Polis, who is a strong ally of Colorado’s aerospace and technology industries,” said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky. “The governor’s leadership was instrumental in securing Maxar’s designation as an essential workplace, which has allowed us to continue our 24/7 satellite operations without interruption throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

