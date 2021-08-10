National Grid Statement on President Biden's Clean Transportation Executive Order

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

National Grid Statement on President Biden's Clean Transportation Executive Order

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A statement from Badar Khan, President, National Grid, US on the Biden administration's clean transportation announcement:

National_Grid_Logo.jpg

"National Grid applauds President Biden's executive order establishing a target that half of all vehicles sold in the United States be electric by 2030 and proposed rules to restore and strengthen tailpipe emissions and fuel economy regulations. Electrifying transportation, which represents more than 40 percent of the Northeast's greenhouse gas emissions, is the next great hurdle in realizing a net-zero future. A national effort will be crucial to developing the markets of scale and the networks necessary to support this transformation.

We believe that charging availability is an essential link to achieving our decarbonization goals and EV deployment. National Grid will continue to collaborate with our government and industry partners and provide practical leadership towards reaching our shared net-zero commitments."

National Grid is committed to leading by example on electrifying transportation:

  • National Grid has committed to Net Zero and converting to a 100 percent electric fleet by 2030 for our light-duty vehicles while also pursuing the replacement of our medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with zero carbon alternatives.
  • We are already committed to invest $200 million to electrify the Northeast, including 19,000 planned charging ports and recently proposed another $277M to deploy 32,000 more ports in Massachusetts.
  • In May, we joined the Electric Highway Coalition, which is comprised of utilities and other industry partners bound to employing an EV charging station network to bridge gaps between U.S. cities.
  • National Grid supports the Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI), which seeks to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As part of our commitment to a clean energy future, National Grid is a Principal Partner for COP26, the UN global climate summit, which will be located in the UK in November 2021.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us onTwitter, watch us onYouTube, like us on Facebookand find our photos on Instagram.

favicon.png?sn=NE69900&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-grid-statement-on-president-bidens-clean-transportation-executive-order-301351574.html

SOURCE National Grid

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE69900&Transmission_Id=202108091901PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE69900&DateId=20210809
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment