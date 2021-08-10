Cloud DX and Dagamma Team Up to Reduce the Risk of Maternal Hypertension

Cloud DX signs new revenue sharing channel partnership agreement with Dagamma

Joint solution will help expectant mothers detect hypertension during pregnancy

Market is the 10% of pregnancies wherein women suffer from high blood pressure

Hypertension remains a leading cause for maternal and perinatal mortality

Dagamma eCommerce channels see 70K unique visitors/m and >10K transactions/m

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient-monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce a new commercial agreement with Dagamma Ecommerce Solutions (‘Dagamma'). As a niche market leader in the US market, Dagamma delivers innovative consumer wellness and tracking solutions for growing families. The arrangement brings Cloud DX's award-winning Connected Health remote patient-monitoring solution to expectant mothers at risk for maternal hypertension.

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDPs), chronic (or pre-existing) hypertension, gestational hypertension and, especially, pre-eclampsia, remain leading causes of maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality. Risk factors include a mother's age being over 35, a history of migraines, existing hypertension, and auto-immune diseases. According to Cleveland Clinic, high blood pressure complicates about 10% of pregnancies.

Cloud DX Connected Health has been deployed by leading ob-gyns to manage maternal blood pressure in office and clinical settings since 2017.

Under the newly signed agreement, Dagamma will market a Cloud DX-branded, guided self-care maternal blood pressure program to purchasers via its established distribution channels, including its main website babydoppler.com and retail/eCommerce partners including Amazon, Walmart, Target and BestBuy. Cloud DX and Dagamma will share revenues.

The program includes a Cloud DX integrated wireless blood pressure cuff and Connected Health app along with educational materials, coaching support from Cloud DX staff and approximately five months of automated monitoring covering pre- and post-delivery periods. If the Cloud DX remote automated monitoring software detects a trend towards elevated blood pressure, the user is notified and can print or save a report of her vital signs to forward to her physician. Cloud DX will not supply medical services or advice through this program. Sales of Cloud DX programs with Dagamma are expected to begin on or before September 1, 2021.

"Cloud DX Connected Health has given me extreme confidence in accurately diagnosing significant changes in blood pressure, particularly in high-risk pregnancies," says Dr. Sandy Sharma, an obstetrician in Oakville, ON who has used Cloud DX hypertension management with patients in his clinical practice.

Dagamma's online eCommerce portal babydoppler.com receives an average of 70,000 unique visitors per month and processes more than 10,000 transactions per month.

"This new distribution partnership dramatically scales up Cloud DX's ability to improve outcomes for Connected Health end-users. With more than 120,000 completed transactions per year through Dagamma's combined channels in the US there is clearly strong demand for at-home tools to improve maternal health," says Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul. "Our mission is to make healthcare better for everyone, and this new relationship meets that goal head on."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization, re-hospitalization and ER visits and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company 'World Changing Idea' finalist and one of 'Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.'

About Dagamma

Dagamma Ecommerce Solutions Inc. creates and operates top quality ecommerce platforms that distribute thoughtfully designed consumer products around the needs of new/expecting moms and babies. As a niche market leader in the US, the company delivers innovative consumer wellness + tracking solutions for growing families and are expanding across the category to create a one-stop destination for our valued customers. The company's flagship product, Sonoline B is the most accurate fetal doppler device on the market today and is widely used by ob-gyns as well as by mothers at home.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

