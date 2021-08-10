Logo
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Matthews International Corp, Portman Ridge Finance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells Matthews International Corp, Portman Ridge Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/websterrogers+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 1,548,703 shares, 26.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 161,679 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  3. Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 678,704 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 643,303 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
  5. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 257,661 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.65%. The holding were 1,548,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.84 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.032500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.9%. The holding were 678,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 257,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 323,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 134,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 73,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 91,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Matthews International Corp (MATW)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Matthews International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $39.92.

Sold Out: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
