Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Matthews International Corp, Portman Ridge Finance Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells Matthews International Corp, Portman Ridge Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $419 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 1,548,703 shares, 26.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 161,679 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 678,704 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 643,303 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 257,661 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.65%. The holding were 1,548,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.84 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.032500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.9%. The holding were 678,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 257,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 323,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 134,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 73,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 91,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Matthews International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.34 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $39.92.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37.