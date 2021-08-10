Cigna Launches World's First Voice-Activated Stress Test

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cigna Launches World's First Voice-Activated Stress Test

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021

  • 'Cigna StressWaves Test' powered by Ellipsis Health's advanced AI technology
  • First and only stress analysis model to detect both acoustic and semantic patterns in voice
  • Available free-of-charge with visual stress results in 90-seconds

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna International announces the launch of the Cigna StressWaves Test, a free online tool that analyses acoustic and semantic voice patterns to evaluate stress levels. The StressWaves Test was created in partnership with Ellipsis Health, a medical technology developer and leader in AI health and vocal biomarkers. The StressWaves Test will reveal the user's stress level, ranging from 'Extremely Stressed' to 'No Stress', along with a portrait that visualizes the effect of stress on the user's body and mind.

image_5010983_22394327_Logo.jpg

Cigna has worked with Ellipsis Health to deploy their unique and advanced AI technology to offer people the chance to assess stress through voice detection. The decision-support tool builds upon over 20 years of research and is based on training a dataset of over 15,000 adults aged from 18-80+, to ensure the algorithms are robust enough to cater for different populations with varying accents and levels of English-speaking ability. Cigna StressWaves Test is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.

Assess stress levels in 90 seconds

The Cigna StressWaves Test was developed with accessibility in mind. In addition to design considerations for age, sex, and education-level, the free online test is also interoperable with various systems and on any electronic device, as long as there is a microphone and internet connection. StressWaves Test is the only tool that analyses stress through acoustic (sounds, such as tone, pitch, pause, etc.) and semantic (word choices and syntax) patterns. Users are invited to answer open-ended, low-stigma questions for 90 seconds and are then provided with a visualization of their stress. The test will not retain the voice recordings once they have been used to produce the stress measurements.

Mental health the next global health pandemic

In 2018, it was predicted that the cost of mental health problems to the global economy could amount to US$16 trillion by 2030[1]. The recent Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey, published in June, highlighted the growing importance of mental health as part of overall health and well-being. Additionally, the research found that 83% of people reported being stressed, with 13% experiencing unmanageable stress.

Dr Peter Mills, Associate Medical Director, Cigna in Europe, said: "Stress and mental health issues have been pushed up the agenda in recent years. While this increased awareness is a positive change, the pandemic has created many new pressures in our lives. If stress goes unchecked, we may see dramatic consequences and that's why innovative health tools like the Cigna StressWaves Test are so important. By providing simple solutions at scale that are easy to use and accessible when the people need them most, we can encourage people to learn more about stress and seek professional help as appropriate."

On the importance of this partnership, Dr Michael Aratow, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Ellipsis Health adds, "The best medicine is prevention. We are proud to partner with Cigna to offer the StressWaves Test to the general public for free, so that we can help individuals around the world address their stress as early as possible to prevent it from progressing into more serious mental health issues."

To take control of your stress today, complete the Cigna StressWaves Test at www.cignastresswaves.com.

To explore Cigna's stress care resources, download the free Body&Mind App and use the activation code STRESSWAVES to create your account. If you are a Cigna member get in touch with our specialists to receive professional help directly.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 175 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com

favicon.png?sn=HK68613&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-launches-worlds-first-voice-activated-stress-test-301351069.html

SOURCE Cigna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK68613&Transmission_Id=202108092100PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK68613&DateId=20210809
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment