Booking Holdings Inc. Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021 to be Settled in Cash

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that, in connection with any conversion of its outstanding 0.90% Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021 on or after June 15, 2021, it has elected to pay cash in lieu of 100% of the deliverable shares otherwise issuable upon such conversion (i.e., the "Cash Percentage" is 100%).

