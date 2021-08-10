Boeing Donates $500,000 to Support CARE Indonesia's COVID-19 Relief Efforts

PR Newswire

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] today announced a $500,000 (equivalent to IDR 7.2 billion) donation from the Boeing Charitable Trust to CARE in support of COVID-19 relief efforts in Indonesia. Funds will be used to increase capacity of local health centers, provide inflatable negative pressure tents and beds to accommodate COVID-19 patients, as well as personal protective equipment kits and food supplements for health care workers.

"Boeing stands by the people of Indonesia as the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the country, leaving families and communities in desperate need of assistance," said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International. "We are in this fight against COVID-19 together, and Boeing is committed to helping communities respond to this most recent surge in cases. This donation will help save lives and support those impacted the most."

"As the COVID-19 crisis grows in densely populated areas in Indonesia, CARE's support to treatment facilities and isolation centers is more critical than ever," said Bonaria Siahaan, CEO Yayasan CARE Peduli (CARE Indonesia). "We are grateful to our partners at Boeing for joining this enormous effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable communities."

Only slightly more than 11% of the Indonesian population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. CARE is currently mobilizing response efforts that include converting health centers into treatment facilities and isolation centers; supporting communities with water and sanitation facilities; and providing nutritional support for vulnerable children under the age of 5. CARE is also ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

Arthur added, "In addition, Boeing's commitment includes doubling every dollar of contribution made by our own staff, many of whom are of Indonesian origin, as well as working closely with CARE Indonesia to ensure these funds have the most impact protecting the local communities."

As part of the Boeing Gift Match program, the company will match dollar for dollar monetary donations made by Boeing employees to charitable organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Indonesia. This will extend the reach of assistance being provided to the Indonesian people.

The health and well-being of Boeing employees and their families remain a top priority for the company. Boeing has advised employees in the region to heed all local public health warnings and encouraged employees to get vaccinated where possible.

COVID-19 relief efforts in Indonesia align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where Boeing employees live and work. Boeing's presence in Indonesia spans more than 70 years. Over the past decade, Boeing has contributed more than $2.8 million in charitable giving in the country.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.Boeing.com.

Click here for more information about Boeing's work in Indonesia.

For more information about Boeing's philanthropic efforts, please visit the Company's Global Engagement website .

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside poor girls and women because, equipped with the proper resources, they have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. Last year, CARE worked in over 100 countries, reaching more than 90 million people through 1,300 projects. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

