Andy Zeng appointed as Managing Director for Guangzhou; takes on new challenge on top of existing leadership role

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Colliers appoints Andy Zeng as Managing Director | Guangzhou as he continues to lead Cultural & Leisure Operations for China.

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has today announced the appointment of Andy Zengas Managing Director | Guangzhou, effective immediately.

Since joining Colliers in May this year as General Manager, Cultural & Leisure Operations | China, Zeng has demonstrated his strong expertise in real estate when guiding the team and leveraged his extensive people network in the real estate industry to grow the business. With his wealth of experience and outstanding leadership skills, he has successfully built relationships with government representatives and key clients, and led the Cultural & Leisure Operations team to secure multiple project wins.

With his new appointment, Zeng is tasked with injecting new momentum into Colliers' business in Guangzhou and drive business growth through diversified market development strategies. He will also focus on building a strong professional team of experts and invest in relationships to create enduring value for our clients.

As Zeng assumes his new role, he will continue to lead Cultural & Leisure Operations for China as General Manager, with a special focus on South China. His additional appointment demonstrates Colliers' commitment and confidence in growing its market share in South China, to be driven by its industry-leading experts.

In almost 17 years of his career in the real estate industry, Zeng has built a strong reputation in various areas, such as industry research, industrial planning, government and corporate advisory, asset and investment portfolio building, cultural and tourism projects, as well as investment promotion. His vast experience and strong expertise will be instrumental in developing Colliers' business in Guangzhou in his new role and accelerating the success of our clients and our people, leading our industry into the future.

Tammy Tang, Managing Director | China, commented: "As one of the most economically dynamic regions in China, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area plays a strategic role in part of the national development plan. Guangzhou is the core city of the Greater Bay Area, and the government has launched the Twin Engines strategy of developing a digital economy and urban renewal to stimulate regional economic development. I am confident that Andy will collaborate well with other Colliers experts to lead the transformation of our business in South China, with innovation and an enterprising spirit, and inject new momentum into the market to accelerate the success of our clients."

Zeng commented: "In this new era and evolving economic landscape, I will continue to develop our business with a 'craftsman's spirit', striving for excellence and conscientiously doing what's right for our clients and our people. No effort will be spared in exploring innovative business models in every business segment. I also look forward to working alongside the leaders of all the other regions in China as well as our new and existing clients to maximise the potential of property to accelerate their success."

Media Contact:
Shirley Ho
Senior Manager | South China
Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
+8620 3819 3803

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers orLinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=CN70216&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andy-zeng-appointed-as-managing-director-for-guangzhou-takes-on-new-challenge-on-top-of-existing-leadership-role-301351669.html

SOURCE Colliers

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN70216&Transmission_Id=202108092315PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN70216&DateId=20210809
