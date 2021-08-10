Logo
Poly Powers Inclusive Learning in London School

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Seamless remote learning experience for KORU Independent AP Academy students, prioritizing accessibility and ease of use during the pandemic

PR Newswire

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY) today announced that KORU Independent AP Academy, a London-based alternate provision school for children aged 11-16, has delivered a game-changing standard of uninterrupted remote, inclusive learning that is powered by Poly. In order to accommodate a wide range of technological requirements among students and staff, the academy selected professional-grade and high-accessibility Poly EagleEye Mini cameras, Poly Blackwire 3200 headsets and Poly Adoption Essentials Workshop for Education Service.

Poly_Logo.jpg

When the first lockdown in March 2020 presented an urgent requirement for remote learning, KORU Independent AP Academy turned to Poly for easy-to-use audio and video conferencing solutions that would ensure continuity of the students' learning experience and minimal impact on their emotional wellbeing.

Following Poly's complimentary services consultation, KORU Independent AP Academy utilized the Poly Adoption Essentials Workshop for Education Service to equip their teachers with solutions and skills to deliver remote learning. In just six weeks, Poly EagleEye Mini cameras and Poly Blackwire 3200 headsets were fully deployed to standardize teaching for all students.

Bringing crystal clear audio and video, the Poly solutions enable students to be immersed in lessons wherever they join from and ensure seamless interactions between staff and students. The Poly EagleEye Mini and the Poly Blackwire 3200 solutions are easy to use, with USB plug-and-play functionality and a beveled design around buttons to guarantee intuitive, tactile interaction for accessibility.

Using Poly technology, KORU Independent AP Academy is ideally placed to deliver a hybrid learning approach that ensures consistent experience for any combination of in-class and remote students, for the virtual parents' evenings, and for the teachers who provide absence coverage for their colleagues.

"The team at Poly enabled me to think about all aspects of remote learning, from holding my team meetings to enabling staff to teach remotely in a safe and secure manner," commented Shona Anderson, headteacher at KORU Independent AP Academy. "Nothing was too much trouble and the team at Poly was able to individualize its recommendations for my school."

"The past 12 months have been uniquely challenging for delivering uninterrupted, high standards of education to all students in a safe environment," said Faye Willingale, director of global service quality at Poly. "Our partnership with KORU Independent AP Academy demonstrates how, underpinned with the right technology, schools and colleges can pivot quickly to deliver rich learning experiences that benefit both young people and their teachers."

Read the full case study on Poly and KORU Independent AP Academy here.

About Poly
Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About KORU Independent AP Academy
The Koru symbol is from the Maori tradition and forms the basis for their community. It represents new beginnings, passion and strength and this is the strong ethos of all the staff at Koru Independent AP Academy. The Koru symbol is part of the wider Maori tradition that says 'it takes a village to raise a child'. Our aim is to create a community where our young people feel cared for and are able to reach their full potential through our strong "growth mind set" philosophy. Koru was founded by the Head teacher, Shona Anderson, in March 2017 and now has a strong team of 16 staff to educate and support students with their secondary education from ages 11 to 16. We help young people to achieve their GCSE's or other suitable qualifications in order to ensure that they are able to progress to College or onto apprenticeships. With the younger students we are often helping them to make better behaviour choices so that they are able to return to mainstream school and continue their education.

Media Contact:
Sonal Bisht
Head of corporate communications, EMEA
[email protected]
+44 1753 723 726

favicon.png?sn=SF69454&sd=2021-08-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-powers-inclusive-learning-in-london-school-301351677.html

SOURCE Poly

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF69454&Transmission_Id=202108100000PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF69454&DateId=20210810
