Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC Buys Viasat Inc, Sells

New York, NY, based Investment company Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Viasat Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC. Also check out:
1. Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC keeps buying
- Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 832,582 shares, 60.82% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 68,770 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio.
- BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 118,255 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio.
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 76,993 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio.
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 4,796 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (RNET)
Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.52 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.
