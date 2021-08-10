Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC Buys Viasat Inc, Sells

New Purchases: VSAT,

VSAT, Sold Out: RNET,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viasat Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 832,582 shares, 60.82% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 68,770 shares, 20.43% of the total portfolio. BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) - 118,255 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 76,993 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 4,796 shares, 0.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Millennium TVP Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

