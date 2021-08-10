Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Tiff Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Tiff Advisory Services Inc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiff+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,746,244 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.34%
  2. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 142,453 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 300,992 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  4. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 32,324 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  5. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 247,300 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $137.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 142,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 109,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $95.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 382,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 110,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider