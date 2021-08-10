Tiff Advisory Services Inc Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

New Purchases: UPST, VFH, BIGC, NARI, OCUL,

UPST, VFH, BIGC, NARI, OCUL, Added Positions: XLF, XLRE, XLU, RUN, TDG, FISV,

XLF, XLRE, XLU, RUN, TDG, FISV, Reduced Positions: SE, NLSN, CHTR, V,

SE, NLSN, CHTR, V, Sold Out: VGK, XLK, SUSA,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Tiff Advisory Services Inc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIFF ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiff+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,746,244 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.34% Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 142,453 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position eBay Inc (EBAY) - 300,992 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 32,324 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 247,300 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $137.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 142,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 109,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 30,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $95.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 382,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 110,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27.