Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Aptiv PLC, Telos Corp, Netflix Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Citi Trends Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: APTV, APPH, ARVL,

APTV, APPH, ARVL, Added Positions: TLS, VRT, NFLX, SNOW, RRR,

TLS, VRT, NFLX, SNOW, RRR, Reduced Positions: ADBE, PYPL, GS, SMG, MAR, MSFT, LULU, GOOGL, MA, NESR,

ADBE, PYPL, GS, SMG, MAR, MSFT, LULU, GOOGL, MA, NESR, Sold Out: CTRN, NUAN, LUV, TSLA,

Bannockburn, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aptiv PLC, Telos Corp, Netflix Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Arrival, sells Adobe Inc, Citi Trends Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crystal Rock Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 33 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crystal Rock Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crystal+rock+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 54,386 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,507 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,265 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,734 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 333,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.78%

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $165.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Arrival. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Telos Corp by 78.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 145,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $519.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Citi Trends Inc. The sale prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65.

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 66%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $629.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.24%. Crystal Rock Capital Management still held 6,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.