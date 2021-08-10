Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Aptiv PLC, Telos Corp, Netflix Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Citi Trends Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Aptiv PLC, Telos Corp, Netflix Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Citi Trends Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bannockburn, IL, based Investment company Crystal Rock Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Aptiv PLC, Telos Corp, Netflix Inc, AppHarvest Inc, Arrival, sells Adobe Inc, Citi Trends Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crystal Rock Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 33 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crystal Rock Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crystal+rock+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crystal Rock Capital Management
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 54,386 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,507 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,265 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 28,734 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  5. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 333,000 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.78%
New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $165.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arrival (ARVL)

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Arrival. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Telos Corp by 78.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 145,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $519.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Citi Trends Inc. The sale prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 66%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $629.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.24%. Crystal Rock Capital Management still held 6,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crystal Rock Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Crystal Rock Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crystal Rock Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crystal Rock Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crystal Rock Capital Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider