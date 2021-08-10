Mycronic receives order for an SLX system

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for one SLX system from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-7 million. Delivery of the SLX system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The SLX laser mask writer was launched in 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"We are very pleased with the continued interest in SLX and the new order from one of our existing customers. The modern design of the SLX platform offers excellent performance with high productivity and reliability, which is of utmost importance for Mycronic's customers in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These comprise display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.



About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

