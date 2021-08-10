Gamesys Group PLC Announces Interim Financial Results 2021

Excellent financial performance and operational execution

Revenue ahead 17%, adjusted EBITDA up 16%, leverage reduced

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE: GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys') announces its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Financial summary

Six months ended 30 June 2021 (£m) Six months ended 30 June 2020 (£m) Reported change (%) Revenue 398.8 340.0 17 Adjusted EBITDA[1] 110.3 95.0 16 Net income (as reported under IFRS) 14.0 23.3 (40) Adjusted net income1 81.6 68.1 20 Diluted net income per share[2] 12.7p 21.4p (41) Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2 74.2p 62.6p 19

Financial highlights

Excellent financial performance across the Group Revenue grew by 17% with good momentum in the UK and Asia Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 16% year-on-year, driven by strong revenue growth Adjusted net income 1 increased 20% year-on-year

Cash conversion of 94% from adjusted EBITDA 1 ; adjusted net leverage ratio [3] reduced to 1.17x Operating cash flow of £103.5 million

; adjusted net leverage ratio reduced to 1.17x Cash balances at 30 June 2021 increased to £253.7m and post period-end, the Group paid down £100.0 million towards its outstanding term loan debt

Operational highlights

The Group continues to execute successfully across key LTM performance indicators 4 : Average Active Players per Month [4] grew 16%, from 640,436 to 744,807 On a monthly average basis, Real Money Revenue per Month 4 increased 23%, from £50.9 million to £62.8 million As a result, Monthly Real Money Revenue per Average Active Player 4 increased 5%, from £80 to £84

: In the UK, revenues increased 20% in H1 2021 with Virgin Games, Monopoly Casino and Rainbow Riches Casino driving strong performance

Asia continues to deliver significant double-digit growth with revenues increasing by 30% year-on-year on a constant currency basis [5]

In Europe, revenues declined by 29% reflecting a more challenging regulatory environment in Germany, Scandinavia and, to a degree, in Spain

Revenues in ROW fell marginally by 1% year-on-year, with growth in North America offset by a contraction in other smaller markets

COVID-19 and responsible gambling

With the pandemic still present in all our operating markets, we remain fully committed to ensuring the health and safety of both our players and employees throughout our global communities. This will remain a top priority whilst the virus is still in existence across our markets worldwide

We have continued to see 100% continuity in our global business operations, and this is a testament to the commitment and diligence of our teams across the globe. We remain committed to creating a working environment which allows for increased flexibility for all employees in the future

We continue to take proactive steps to enhance our responsible gambling approach through ongoing investment in new capabilities and resources. This is strengthening our position as a best-in-class operator in protecting our recreational players

We remain fully supportive of the UK Government's review of the 2005 Gambling Act and reiterate the need for a rigorous evidence-based approach to potential policy change to ensure the complete protection of vulnerable customers whilst also allowing the majority to continue to enjoy their play in a responsible way

Capital allocation, dividend and completion of combination of Gamesys and Bally's Corporation

The Group has further strengthened its robust balance sheet in the first half of 2021, as exceptional cash generation supports ongoing deleveraging and the paydown of debt on 30 July 2021

In the scheme document relating to the combination of Gamesys and Bally's Corporation, the Board reserved the right to declare an interim dividend of up to 15.0p. The Board has approved and declared an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 15.0p per ordinary share in the Group ('Ordinary Shares'). The interim dividend will be paid on 15 October 2021 to shareholders on the register on 10 September 2021 and the Ordinary Shares will become ex-dividend on 9 September 2021, subject to the scheme of arrangement not becoming effective before that date

The combination of Gamesys and Bally's Corporation is expected to become effective in Q4 of the current financial year

Lee Fenton, CEO, Gamesys Group plc, commented:

'The Group has delivered another set of excellent results for the first half of 2021 with revenue growth of 17% and adjusted EBITDA1 increasing by 16% during the period. This performance reflected significant double-digit revenue growth in our key markets of the UK and Asia and our continuing strong cash flow has seen leverage reduce further. We are fully focused on operational execution, product innovation and the enhancement of safer gambling initiatives across all of our markets and we remain fully confident in the Group's ability to deliver long-term sustainable growth.'

Conference call

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors today at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers, using the password 'Gamesys', approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free 0808 109 0700 Canada toll free 1 866 378 3566 USA toll free 1 866 966 5335 Standard international access +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

A replay facility will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by dialling one of the numbers below and quoting conference 5896372#

Standard international access +44 (0) 20 8196 1480 USA toll free 1 866 583 1035

A transcript will also be made available on Gamesys Group plc's website at www.gamesysgroup.com/investors

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc [email protected] Jason Holden +44 (0) 207 478 8150 Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7812 142118 Finsbury [email protected] James Leviton, Robert Allen +44 (0) 207 251 3801

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1251I_1-2021-8-10.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/659040/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Interim-Financial-Results-2021



