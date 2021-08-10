Logo
Falcon Upgrades Its U.S. Listing to the OTCQB

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been upgraded to trade on OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company's U.S shares will commence trading at today's open August 10, 2021- under its current U.S. symbol "FGLDF".

The Company's Canadian trading symbol remains unchanged and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FG".

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer commented, "The QB listing will broaden our shareholder base in the U.S. to wider audience. More importantly this will allow various platforms in the U.S. to execute orders with greater ease creating a seamless trading experience which in turns creates liquidity. With the enhanced reporting requirements, the upgrade also provides exemptions from U.S state securities laws or "Blue Sky" exemptions which expand Investment advisor's ability to research and recommend investment in Falcon."

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, including be current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km south east of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

The Company holds 6 additional projects. The Camping Lake Gold property and the Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Hope Brook acquisition adjacent to First Mining, Sokoman-Benton's JV in Newfoundland.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Directo

Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Falcon Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659075/Falcon-Upgrades-Its-US-Listing-to-the-OTCQB

img.ashx?id=659075

