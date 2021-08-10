Golden Dawn Plans Drilling 97 Drill Sites Being Permitted on Five Properties Up To 50,000 Meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., ( TSXV:GOM, Financial)( FRA:3G8C, Financial)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), announces that it is moving ahead with surface exploration plans at the Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern British Columbia.

"We also want to express our concerns and condolences to all the local communities, whom are dealing with the hard ships and extra stress due to the fire season. It's a time for all to be extra cautious with our recreational and work activities in and around our forests. We all are blessed to share the natural beautiful of BC. It's important that we continue to do our best to keep it that way for generations to come," states Chris Anderson CEO Golden Dawn Minerals.

Map of the Greenwood Precious Metal Project areas.

The 2021 exploration season has been hampered by unusually hot and dry forest conditions leading to wildfires. As such, the Company has continued to work on updates to permits, as requested from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI), for surface exploration at its Greenwood Precious Metal Project.

Permitting work is underway for the Golden Crown, Phoenix, Lexington, May Mac and Tam O'Shanter properties. A total of 97 drill sites are currently permitted or are being permitted on these properties, with multiple holes to be drilled from each of the sites, sufficient for up to 50,000 metres. Initially, 71 sites are proposed that are sufficient for up to 256 holes or 30,900 metres. Details are provided below.

At Golden Crown, the Company is permitting 35 drill sites, including 26 sites for drilling this year at the JD prospect and the Golden Crown mine. The purpose of the drilling is to add new mineral resources to the current inventory. Ten priority drill sites (up to 40 holes, 1,200 m) are planned for close-spaced to follow-up surface sampling results at the JD. The JD mineralized gold zone was previously exposed by trenching over a strike length of 200 meters. Seven drill sites (up to 28 holes, 1400m) are also planned at the Golden Crown mine to in-fill and extend the known resources defined in the Company's PEA technical report. An additional 9 sites (up to 27 holes, 1,350 m) are planned to test geophysical and geochemical anomalies between the Golden Crown and JD prospects.

Photo of geologist documenting historic drill site at Lexington property.

The Phoenix permit is for a total of 25 drill sites, of which 12 are planned for an initial phase (up to 48 holes, 7,200 m). The permit is being updated to include the re-activation of existing non-status roads. Targets for this year include the Minnie Moore and Summit epithermal gold and silver prospects, and the Gilt Edge and Sylvester K gold-copper porphyry/skarn prospects.

The Lexington exploration permit is for surface drilling (25 sites), access tracks and geophysical grids in areas surrounding the permitted underground gold mine. Phase 1 includes 14 drill sites (up to 56 holes, 11,200m) designed to follow-up historic intercepts that indicate potential strike extensions of the resource zone to the southeast and northwest, and to test for parallel zones northeast of the mine.

GOLD Mineralized rock with pyrite-chalcopyrite from Lexington mine.

The Company is now working on a summary report and data requested by EMLI to document disturbance created by the previous permittee. A survey to establish whether American Badgers are present is also planned.

The May Mac property is currently permitted for 10 drill sites, which are situated to enable drilling the northeast strike extension of polymetallic silver-gold veins exposed in the mine.

A new permit for 19 surface drill sites (up to 57 holes, 8,550 m) and access tracks was submitted for the Tam O'Shanter property, located west of Greenwood, where previous work outlined an inferred mineral resource and targets for epithermal gold mineralization.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101,

For more details, please see the most recent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Company's website at www.goldendawnminerals.com.

