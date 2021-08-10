Logo
Google Cloud and Workday Announce Multi-Year, Strategic Partnership to Digitally Transform Enterprises Around the World

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Workday names Google Cloud a strategic cloud partner across several core industries

Workday will enable customers to run its finance, HR, and planning applications on Google Cloud

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable businesses across the world to further their digital transformations. As a Workday preferred cloud partner across core industries—such as healthcare, financial services, and retail—Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications for finance, HR, and planning in a public cloud environment, with ease-of-management, and low network latency.

As the way people work continues to evolve with hybrid and remote models, it's critical for businesses to adopt digital strategies that help improve employee productivity and operational resiliency. This includes providing cloud solutions that give employees secure access to applications and data. Workday, with more than 50 million users and serving more than 8,000 customers globally, supports finance and people operations for some of the world's largest organizations, many of which have varied requirements regarding where their data can be stored, accessed, and managed.

The strategic relationship announced today between Workday and Google Cloud will provide customers with greater choice to meet their specific business needs. Customers will be able to deploy Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), and Workday Adaptive Planning all on Google Cloud's scalable and reliable infrastructure.

"The combination of Workday and Google Cloud provides customers with an exceptional public cloud experience where they can take advantage of leading innovation services from both companies, helping to drive greater value from their enterprise investments," said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO and co-founder at Workday. "Together, we're uniquely positioned to deliver industry-leading cloud capabilities so organizations can enhance workforce productivity and accelerate their digital transformations."

"More than ever, businesses are looking for increased flexibility, openness, and choice when it comes to where their data is stored, accessed, and managed," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "By running Workday on Google Cloud, organizations can adhere to commercial data requirements, while maintaining the enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance they expect from a trusted cloud leader like Google."

Through this multi-year relationship, Google Cloud and Workday plan to build strategic, joint, go-to-market programs that include co-marketing activities and establishing co-selling programs to increase awareness among customers and prospects across the U.S.. Additionally, the two companies will explore opportunities for co-innovation, bringing even more innovative and transformative technologies to business in industries such as retail, healthcare, and financial services.

Additional Resources

About Google Cloud
Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries—from medium-sized businesses to more than 45% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF69880&sd=2021-08-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-cloud-and-workday-announce-multi-year-strategic-partnership-to-digitally-transform-enterprises-around-the-world-301351721.html

SOURCE Google Cloud

