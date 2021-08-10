Logo
Kathleen Pai Named as Chief People Officer of N-able

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

N-able, Inc. (

NYSE:NABL, Financial),the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), has named Kathleen Pai as its new chief people officer. Pai brings vast experience across all elements of human resources strategy and people development, and will help nurture, support, and grow the global N-able team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005265/en/

KathleenPai.jpg

Kathleen Pai, Chief People Officer at N-able (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kathleen has exceptional knowledge and a deep understanding of international people strategy; the great strides she has made since transitioning from SolarWinds to N-able have been felt throughout the company,” said John Pagliuca, CEO, N-able. “I look forward to having Kathleen’s partnership to help continue to fuel our employee growth and development—our success and our partners’ success stems from our pool of talented, experienced, and high-performing employees across the world—both N-able and our MSP partners wouldn’t be where we are today without them.”

Pai will be responsible for driving the global people strategy for N-able, along with overseeing people operations, business partners, total rewards, talent acquisition, talent development, internal communications and engagement programs to support the company’s growth. Prior to joining SolarWinds in January 2020, Kathleen served as vice president of people at Ultimate Software. She won the 2018 Human Resources Excellence Award from South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine, recognizing her as a distinguished HR professional who built and nurtured talent and elevated companies to the top of their industries.

“I’m so honored and excited to have the opportunity to enhance the way we work at N-able—more specifically, our People Team has an opportunity to play a key role in continuing to improve our employee experience and creating an environment where people can develop and grow,” said Kathleen Pai, chief people officer, N-able. “As a company with employees all over the world, we’re committed to fostering a culture built on diversity, equality, and belonging. My goal is to help create a place where people can truly have a career—and not just a job—a place where our employees can envision themselves working indefinitely.”

About N-able

N-able empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale. n-able.com

The N-ABLE, N-CENTRAL, and other N-able trademarks and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. and may be common law marks, are registered, or are pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2021 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

category: company

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210810005265r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005265/en/

