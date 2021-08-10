Logo
Sapura Drilling Awards Halliburton with Offshore Well Construction Contract

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced that Sapura+Drilling, a subsidiary of Sapura Energy, has awarded it an offshore integrated contract.

Sapura, with Halliburton as its technical partner, will execute an Integrated Rig Drilling Completion (i-RDC) contract for a six well offshore well construction program. The uniquely integrated nature of the contract opens the pathway for Halliburton, in collaboration with Sapura Drilling and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, to synergistically deploy its state-of-the-art Halliburton+4.0 digital platform to its fullest potential to achieve a step change improvement in operational efficiency.

Digital technologies will include the complete suite of Digital+Well+Program®, Digital Well Operations and Digital Well Automation, all DecisionSpace®365 cloud applications. Consistent with Halliburton 4.0, the scope of work also includes key digital technologies from Sperry Drilling, Cementing, Drill Bits, Baroid, and Completions product lines. The campaign is the first integrated project of its kind in country that combines rig services with all aspects of planning, operations and automation.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Ewww.halliburton.com%3C%2Fspan%3E. Connect with Halliburton on %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EFacebook%3C%2Fspan%3E, %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ETwitter%3C%2Fspan%3E, %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fspan%3E, %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fspan%3E and %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EYouTube%3C%2Fspan%3E.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210810005132r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005132/en/

