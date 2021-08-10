Tattooed Chef Launches New Innovation Items at Sprouts Farmers Market

New Buffalo Cauliflower Mac & Cheese and Spicy Thai Bowls Now Available in Approximately 340 Sprouts Farmers Market Stores



Introduces Plant Based Chicken in Spicy Thai Bowl

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant based foods, today announced it has launched four entrée bowls including two new flavors at Sprouts Farmers Market in approximately 340 stores.

The four entrée bowl flavors are now available to Sprouts Farmers Market shoppers, including the new Buffalo Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl and Spicy Thai Bowl:

Buffalo Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl: Cauliflower florets covered in a rich and creamy buffalo cheddar cheese sauce with a hint of ranch (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN)

Cauliflower florets covered in a rich and creamy buffalo cheddar cheese sauce with a hint of ranch (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) Spicy Thai Bowl: Plant based chicken mixed with brown rice, riced cauliflower, carrots, red cabbage, red bell peppers and green onion in a spicy Thai peanut sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Plant based chicken mixed with brown rice, riced cauliflower, carrots, red cabbage, red bell peppers and green onion in a spicy Thai peanut sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) Egg Roll Bowl: Plant based beef crumbles mixed with jasmine rice, riced cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, ginger, cilantro, and green onion in a sweet tamari chili sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Plant based beef crumbles mixed with jasmine rice, riced cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, ginger, cilantro, and green onion in a sweet tamari chili sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) Pesto Harvest Bowl: A blend of quinoa & riced cauliflower mixed with zucchini, spinach, basil, sun dried tomatoes and red bell peppers tossed in a vegan pesto (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7219fe6c-96c1-4abb-bb64-578052dd913a

“I am excited to introduce our newest meat alternative, our gluten free plant based chicken in our Spicy Thai Bowl,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the Tattooed Chef. “We believe it’s important to have a variety of meat alternatives in our value-added products to appeal to the growing set of consumers who are newer to plant based eating.”

These delicious bowls are available in the frozen section at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. They require a one-step preparation and are ready to eat within 6-7 minutes. Each product starts at $5.79 per bowl.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com ​.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Catherine McNally

[email protected]